The inaugural Hearthstone Global Games has been announced by Blizzard with a $300,000 prize pool and official format for the international competition.

Forty-eight countries will be represented by four-player teams at the tournament. The first entrant will be the highest ranked player from the country and the next three will be selected from a pool of eight via fan vote. Blizzard will select the eight players up for the vote based on competitive points total, previous results, majors and World Championship qualifications and “standing in the community.”

Countries will square off against each other in a best-of-five, class vs. class format. Each team will submit nine classes and decks before the start of the event. The four players representing each country will have two classes and two decks to choose from with one player being granted the designation of “Ace Player” with the “Ace Deck.” This special deck may be used for a fifth and deciding game by the player it was assigned to.

The 48 participating countries will be seeded divided into groups based on Hearthstone competitive points over the Winter season.

There is been no date determined for the event.

View the full list of rules here.