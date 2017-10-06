Matt Nichols left the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the third quarter with an apparent injury.

Nichols appeared to injure his throwing hand in the first half on a strip-sack by Tiger-Cats linebacker Abdul Kanneh. Nichols was seen getting treatment to his hand after the hit and may have further aggravated the injury on another strip-sack later in the first half by Justin Capiciotti.

Dominique Davis has replaced Nichols behind centre for the Blue Bombers.

In other injury news, the Ticats lost Sergio Castillo to an apparent knee injury after the kicker ran downfield to make a tackle after a missed field goal.

Castillo's was a non-contact injury and the kicker was on the field in pain for several moments before being helped to the sidelines.

Castillo had connected on three field goals before his lone miss that resulted in the injury.