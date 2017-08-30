TORONTO — Running back Andrew Harris, quarterback Matt Nichols and defensive back Maurice Leggett of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were named the CFL's top performers for August on Wednesday.

Harris ran for 330 yards on 45 carries (7.3-yard average) and twice ran for over 100 yards in a game. He also had 17 catches for 192 yards for the Bombers, who were 4-0 in August and are on a five-game win streak.

Nichols completed 108-of-151 passes (71.2 per cent) for 1,203 yards with seven touchdowns an one interception. Nichols also ran eight times for 64 yards and a TD.

Leggett registered 19 tackles and three sacks. He also forced three fumbles, tying him for the league lead with Hamilton's Larry Dean and Toronto's Victor Butler.