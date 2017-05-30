Columbus Blue Jackets centre Brandon Dubinsky underwent wrist sugery on Monday and is expected to need three months to recover, the team announced Tuesday.

Dubinsky, 31, scored 12 goals and tallied 41 points in 80 games with the Blue Jackets last season, adding one goal and one assits in five playoff games.

"Brandon had been experiencing discomfort in his wrist since the season ended and after an examination last week it was determined that surgery was the best course of action at this time," Blue Jackets general manager Jermo Kekalainen said in a statement. "We expect that he'll be ready to go when training camp begins in September."

Dubinsky is signed through 2020-21 at a cap hit of $5.85 million.

A veteran of 700 career games, Dubinsky owns 141 goals and 408 points in the NHL.