Blue Jackets nab D Quincey from Devils
TSN.ca Staff
The New Jersey Devils have traded defenceman Kyle Quincey to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Dalton Prout, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.
Quincey, 31, has four goals and eight assists in 53 games with the Devils, his first season with the team.
The Kitchener, ON native signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Devils in the offseason and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Quincey was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.
Prout, 26, owns three assists in 15 games with the Blue Jackets this season.