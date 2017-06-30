The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators have both made offers to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Matt Duchene, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger reports, however, that the Avalanche are continuing to play the waiting game until their price is met on the centre.

When I did CBJ Off-Season Game Plan, wondered if Jenner/Murray could work as the basis for a Duchene trade. https://t.co/n0xeE56g9q — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) June 30, 2017

Arthur Staple of Newsday reported Thursday the New York Islanders offered defenceman Travis Hamonic, a first-round pick and a prospect to the Avalanche but were turned down. The Islanders then traded Hamonic to the Calgary Flames for three draft picks.

Duchene has reportedly been on the trade block throughout the off-season and is currently ranked first on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait board.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Thursday the Predators want to stay in win-now mode, while the Blue Jackets have already made one major trade this off-season, acquiring Artemi Panarin from the Blackhawks.

Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch believes the Blue Jackets would send defenceman Ryan Murray in any deal for Duchene.

The 26-year-old Duchene scored 18 goals and 23 assists in 77 games with the team that drafted him third overall in 2009.

It was a steady decline in production for the Haliburton, ON native this past season, who is only one year removed from a career-high 30 goals during his 2015-2016 campaign. Duchene has tallied 174 goals and 244 assists in 572 career regular season contests and six assists in eight career playoff games.

He is entering the fourth year of a six-year, $30 million deal signed before the 2013-2014 season and carries a $6 million cap hit.