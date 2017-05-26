The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed United States Hockey League standout Matiss Kivlenieks to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old goaltender was named both the USHL's goalie of the year and player of the year this season. He went 36-7-4-2 in the regular season with a .932 save percentage and a 1.85 goals against average with the Sioux City Musketeers. He posted an 8-3-2 record in the postseason with a .925 save percentage and a 2.08 goals against average.

The Latvian netminder was undrafted in the NHL and spent last season with the USHL's Coulee Region Chill, posting a .925 save percentage with a 2.41 goals against average in 29 games.

According to Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch, many teams were interested in signing Kivlenieks.