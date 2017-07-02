Justin Smoak is headed to the mid-summer classic.

The Blue Jays’ first baseman won the fan vote over Eric Hosmer and will start for the American League in the All-Star Game on July 11.

Smoak is enjoying a career season despite the struggles of the Blue Jays. He is tied with Khris Davis for fourth in the league in home runs (22) and trails only Aaron Judge in OPS (1.135 to .964).

Originally thought to share a platoon role at first, Smoak has thrived in the everyday-role. He was batting .231/.314/.411 for his career, but this year is slashing .368/.592/.960.

He signed a two-year, $8.25 million deal last summer.