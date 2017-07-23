The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to produce at second base all year, but help is on the way.

The Jays have acquired infielder Rob Refsnyder from the New York Yankees in exchange for first baseman Ryan McBroom. Refsnyder was designated for assignment by the Yankees earlier this week and will report to Triple-A Buffalo.

In 94 career major league games, Refsnyder has a .241 batting average with two home runs and 17 RBI.

Meanwhile, McBroom has 12 homers and 54 RBI in 96 games for Double-A New Hampshire in 2017.