TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-handed pitcher Tom Koehler from the Miami Marlins on Saturday night for minor league pitcher Osman Gutierrez.

Koehler, 31, is 1-5 this season with a 7.92 earned-run average in 12 starts for the Marlins.

He was optioned to triple-A New Orleans on July 24, where he's 1-2 with a 2.16 ERA in seven starts.

Gutierrez has spent the 2017 season with the class-A Lansing Lugnuts. In 18 starts, Gutierrez has gone 4-11 with a 7.85 ERA.

The 22-year-old signed with the Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2011. He will report to Miami's single-A affiliate in Greensboro.