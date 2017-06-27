Blue Jays are one of the MLB's slowest teams

The Reporters: How do the Blue Jays handle Osuna?

The Toronto Blue Jays are probably not going to win any games this season because of their speed on the base paths.

According to a new stat called Sprint Speed, the Jays have some of the slowest players in the MLB in their respective positions.

The stat is determined by calculating the "feet per second in a player’s fastest one-second window." Basically the stat reveals the distance travelled when a player is running his fastest.

The full Statcast Sprint Speed Leaderboard can be found on baseballsavant.mlb.com.

Here are some numbers displaying the Jays speed, or lack thereof. The league average sprint speed is 27 feet per second.

Blue Jays on the base paths

(LF) Ezequiel Carrera - 28.1 ft/sec - Fastest player on Jays, yet ranked only 14th in his position league wide

(CF) Kevin Pillar - 27.8 ft/sec

(2B) Devon Travis - 27.2 ft/sec

(INF) Ryan Goins - 26.7 ft/sec

(LF) Steve Pearce - 26.6 ft/sec

(C) Russell Martin - 26.2 ft/sec

(3B) Josh Donaldson - 26 ft/sec

(SS) Troy Tulowitzki - 25.4 ft/sec - Slowest shortstop in MLB

(RF) Jose Bautista - 25.3 ft/sec - Slowest right fielder in MLB

(DH) Kendrys Morales - 24.7 - Third slowest designated hitter in MLB

(1B) Justin Smoak - 24.6 - Slowest first baseman in MLB/slowest non designated hitter/catcher in the league

Toronto has eight players under the league average of 27 while only three above it.

Despite the low numbers, the Jays have managed to stay out of the basement when it comes to stealing bases, snagging 29 extra bags, good enough for 22nd in the league. The Baltimore Orioles have stolen a league-worst 16, but have five players above the 27 ft/sec mark.

Here are the fastest and slowest players in the MLB, according to the Sprint Speed Leaderboard.

Fastest

1 - Billy Hamilton (CF, Reds) - 30. 1 ft/sec

2 - Byron Buxton (CF, Twins) - 29.9 ft/sec

3 - Bradley Zimmer (CF, Indians) - 29.8 ft/sec

4 - Franchy Cordero (CF, Padres) - 29.6 ft/sec

5 - Keon Broxton (CF, Brewers) - 29.4 ft/sec

Slowest

1 - Albert Pujols (DH, Angels) - 23.3 ft/sec

2 - Brian McCann (C, Astros) - 23.4 ft/sec

3 - Miguel Montero (C, Cubs) - 23.6 ft/sec

4 - Victor Martinez (DH, Tigers) - 24.2 ft/sec

5 - Jett Bandy (C, Brewers) - 24.2 ft/sec

7 - Justin Smoak (1B, Blue Jays) - 24.6 ft/sec