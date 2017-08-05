The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the contract of right-hander Taylor Cole from Triple-A Buffalo and designated RHP Mike Bolsinger for assignment.

Cole was drafted in the 29th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft by the Blue Jays.

He's spent seven seasons in the Jays organization, playing for Vancouver. Dunedin. Lansing. New Hampshire and Buffalo. It marks the first time he's been called up by the big club.

Bolsinger has been a depth pitcher for the Blue Jays this season being called up on multiple occassions.

The 29-year old is 0-3 with a 6.31 ERA in 11 games with Toronto and has made five starts.