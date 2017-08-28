The Toronto Blue Jays have designated outfielder Nori Aoki for assignment and have recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo.

In 12 games with the Blue Jays since being traded from the Houston Astros, Aoki was hitting .281/.294/.594 with three home runs and eight RBI.

Aoki was acquired along with Teoscar Hernandez in the deal that sent Francisco Liriano to the Astros on July 31.

Campos has pitched in nine games with the Blue Jays this season as a reliever. In 10.2 innings he has a 3.38 ERA amd 11 strike outs.

The 30-year-old had a 1.76 ERA in 24 games in Triple-A.