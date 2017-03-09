CLEARWATER, Fla. — Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit his second home run of the pre-season Thursday as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4.

Saltalamacchia went 3-for-3 with two runs scored including a solo homer in the third inning.

Toronto's Ryan Goins hit a two-run triple in the first inning to open the scoring.

Darwin Barney hit a sacrifice fly in the third, Kendrys Morales belted an RBI-double in the fourth and Lourdes Gurriel had a run-scoring single in the ninth to account for Toronto's other runs.

Howie Kendrick had a two-run single and Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer to lead the Phillies' offence.

Philadelphia's other run came when Joe Smith walked Cesar Heranadez with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

Francisco Liriano picked up the win for Toronto with five strikeouts and a walk over three no-hit innings.