We’ve seen a player wearing No. 99 star in Canada before.

But not like this.

As the Toronto Blue Jays opened up an important four-game series with the American League East-leading New York Yankees, figuring out a way to deal with the Bronx Bombers’ No. 99, otherwise known as 6-foot-7, 282-pound monster Aaron Judge, was high on the agenda.

The 25-year-old right fielder has been destroying baseballs since the season began, leaving him just two home runs short of Mark McGwire’s rookie record of 19 through the end of May.

Judge’s impressive run goes beyond the 17 dingers he’s hit. He’s slashing .327/.428/.690 and is already garnering early-season MVP attention.

Here’s how a number of key Blue Jays plan to attack the No. 3 hitter in the Yankees’ lineup.

Manager John Gibbons

“We saw a little bit of him last year and you saw the potential and he’s really put it together this year,” Gibbons said. “He seems like he’s one of the good guys, too. Great competitor, so, yeah, a tremendous year.

“We’ve only seen him three games, but from what I saw, he’s not chasing out of the zone like he did a little bit last year and that can make all the difference in the world, similar to the change Kevin Pillar made and it’s done wonders for him. He’s so strong that he can mishit a ball and still hit a home run.”

Pitching coach Pete Walker

“You certainly don’t want him to beat you, but they have a lot of guys that can do some damage,” Walker said. “I’m not going to give away any secrets, that’s for sure. I think everybody’s still trying to figure him out. We certainly have some ways we’d like to attack him, but those are things we’ll keep between our pitching staff.”

Catcher Russell Martin

“He’s freaking huge,” Martin said. “I think he’s just made some adjustments at the plate. I think he’s probably feeling a little more comfortable getting some games under his belt, and getting off to a great start helps, too. But he just looks like he has a simple approach and he’s just a big, strong kid, who’s able to do a lot of things that other people can’t because of his strength and size.

“He’s got good plate coverage. He’s got long arms. His leverage, obviously, plays a big factor in his power. I think the key is to attack with quality (pitches) and, hopefully, we can neutralize him a little bit.”

Catcher Luke Maile

“I’ve seen him in the minors and played in the (Arizona) Fall League against him a couple of times,” Maile said. “The guy hasn’t changed much personality-wise and he hasn’t changed much at the plate, other than he’s kind of advanced his approach a little bit and it’s kind of showing at this level.

“I think the best way to attack a really good hitter is just stick to your strengths. Whatever makes that particular pitcher good, make them prove that they can hit it. Sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t, but if you’re going to lose to a guy like that you want to do it throwing your best stuff out there.”

Reliever Ryan Tepera

“I think we’re going to sit down and talk about it as a bullpen and figure out what our approach is,” said Tepera, who has held Judge to one single in three at-bats, striking him out once. “Me, personally, I would like to just pound him in and cut him away. Just kind of mix it up, and that’s kind of all you can do against him.

“The first thing I noticed is he has moved off the plate a lot more. Last year in the minor leagues, he was closer to the plate. But for whatever reason, he’s still getting to that outside pitch and, I think, he’s found that adjustment and that medium of where he’s at in the box.”

Reliever Danny Barnes

“I’ve been playing against him for three or four years now in the minors,” said Barnes, who estimates he saw Judge eight or nine times in the minors and had pretty good success the imposing right-handed hitter.

“He’s a big guy, obviously, and he’s got a presence in the box. It seems like he’s made a lot of adjustments from last year to really cut his swing down. He looks a little more athletic in the box. Obviously, every hitter’s still got their holes, but he’s been locked in this year.

“With him, you really can’t hang your breaking stuff and you don’t want to make big mistakes with your fastball. Like anybody, you get ahead of him and he can expand and you can bounce your breaking stuff and they’ll always chase.”

Reliever Jason Grilli

“When you look at someone like that you go, ‘He’s gotta be an athlete,’” said Grilli, noting the home run Judge hit off him back on May 2 at Yankee Stadium.

“He’s putting it together the way whoever drafted him and saw the potential in him wanted. From what I heard, he was an easier out in the minor leagues. But that doesn’t mean anything.

“He’s hot right now. Hopefully, we can change that up here this series. We don’t want him to be hot right now.

“We don’t have to give him anything we don’t want to give him. Try to frustrate the hell out of him.”