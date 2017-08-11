Toronto's Russell Martin left Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning with a left oblique strain.

He will undergo an MRI Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

Russell Martin will have an MRI on his oblique tomorrow. As John Gibbons just said, those injuries are never good. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 12, 2017

The Blue Jays catcher was seen grimacing during his first inning at-bat after he appeared to slip running out of the batter's box on a ground out to third base.

While warming up with Marcus Stroman to start the second, Martin paused, shook his head and motioned to the dugout before leaving the game with team trainers.

Raffy Lopez replaced Martin behind the plate.

Martin spent time on the disabled list in May due to nerve issues in his left shoulder and missed 12 games.

The 34-year-old is hitting .224 with 12 home runs and seven doubles in 81 games this season.