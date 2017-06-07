Blue Jays offence quiet again in second straight loss to A's

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jesse Hahn allowed an unearned run over six innings in his return from the disabled list, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Khris Davis drove in two runs, Adam Rosales hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the fifth and Jed Lowrie added two hits as the A's overcame their major league-leading 59th error to win for the third time in four games.

Activated before the game, Hahn (2-4) struck out two, walked one and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. The right-hander also got plenty of help from Oakland's shaky defence.

Santiago Casilla retired three batters for his 10th save.

Josh Donaldson had two hits against his former team and Troy Tulowitzki drove in Toronto's run with a single in the fourth after Jose Bautista reached on third baseman Ryon Healy's throwing error.

Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada (4-4) had retired 12 straight before walking Stephen Vogt with one out in the fifth. After Vogt was thrown out at home trying to score from first on Mark Canha's double, Rosales singled just past a diving Tulowitzki at shortstop to break a 1-all tie.

Davis, the designated hitter after leaving Monday's game with a calf injury, had a sacrifice fly in the first and an RBI double in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 2B Devon Travis was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right knee. It's the same knee Travis had surgery on in the off-season.

Athletics: LHP Sean Doolittle made it through his rehab appearance with Class A Stockton fine and could be back with the big league club as soon as this weekend. The former closer will pitch an inning for Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday before a decision is made, but it's likely Doolittle will rejoin the A's on their upcoming six-game road trip. ... OF Matt Joyce (left quadriceps) was held out of the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (3-2) pitches the series finale Wednesday afternoon. Liriano is 2-2 in seven career appearances at Oakland.

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (3-6) makes his first career start against Toronto while trying to win for the first time since being recalled from the minors on May 27. Cotton ranks second among AL rookies in strikeouts (44) and innings pitched (49 1/3).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball