Toronto closer Roberto Osuna has been named to the American League All-Star team in place of a pitcher who is throwing on Sunday and is unable to participate, the Blue Jays announced Friday.



Join us in congratulating @RobertoOsuna1 on being named to the All-Star Game! 👏👏👏#OsunaMatata pic.twitter.com/GlmzlKaBHF — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 7, 2017

The 22-year-old has saved 22 games this season with a 2.06 earned-run average and 0.71 WHIP. He blew three saves in his first four opportunities to start the season but has since reeled off 21 straight.

Osuna has saved 20 or more games in each of his first three seasons in the majors. He opened his tenure with the Jays with 20 saves in 2015 and established himself as one of the best closers in the game last season with 36. His 22 saves in 2017 are currently good for fifth in the majors.

The Juan Jose Rios, Mexico native has collected 78 saves to go along with a 2.52 ERA in his three-year career.