The Toronto Blue Jays have taken another injury hit, as Ezequiel Carrera has been placed on the 10-day DL with a right foot fracture.

Carrera suffered the injury in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after fouling a ball off the top of his foot. He was seen in the clubhouse on crutches on Wednesday ahead of their second and final game of the series.

Carrera will be replaced in the lineup at left field by Dwight Smith Jr., who will be batting eighth. "He looks good in the box," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Smith. "He's a good kid. You root for those when they get their opportunity."

Carrera is batting .297 this season with five home runs and 15 RBI.

From TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell:

- Gibbons says OF Steve Pearce will play a couple of more rehab games and should re-join the team on Friday for their opener against the Chicago White Sox.

- Gibbons on Troy Tulowitzki's struggles since he returned from hamstring injury May 26: "He came back fast. He needs some at bats. I do think he's better when he's aggressive. He was taking a lot of pitches."

- In 15 games and 60 plate appearances since returning, Tulowitzki has slashed .204/.283/.296 with one home run and five RBI.