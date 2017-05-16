The Toronto Blue Jays would love to see the early-season domino effect of players going on the disabled list mirrored by that of the upcoming returns.

If all goes according to plan, it could happen.

Troy Tulowitzki will be the first one back, as he is two games into a rehab assignment in Dunedin. He went 0-for-2 with a walk as the designated hitter Tuesday — and manager John Gibbons thinks it’s likely that the veteran shortstop be ready to go Thursday in Atlanta. That date could be right around the time the front office has a rehab assignment plan sorted out for Josh Donaldson.

A healthy left side of the infield — one worth $31.65 million this season — would be a welcome sight.

Considering Tulowitzki has been out since April 22 with a hamstring injury and Donaldson hasn’t been seen since hitting the DL with a calf injury April 14, it’s been a while since that left side has been together, too.

Russell Martin, who is eligible to come of the DL on Thursday, might not be far behind.

Martin took batting practice on Monday and Tuesday at Rogers Centre, and feels the nerve irritation that sapped the strength in his left shoulder has turned a corner.

“It’s being strong and staying strong through nine innings — that’s the difference,” Martin said after working in the cage Tuesday. “I don’t know how we’re going to simulate nine innings of catching, but my shoulder definitely feels better than it did when I was first put on. I feel like a different person.”

Gibbons noted prior to Tuesday’s game that the injury was hampering Martin’s glove quickness, and the obvious arm fatigue that comes along with catching nine innings could be an issue.

That has Martin attempting to stay patient.

“I definitely want to be back as soon as possible, but at the same time, I want to be back and stay back,” Martin said. “I don’t want to have any setbacks or anything like that.

“I don’t really have a day and I don’t want to give a day because I feel like it would be unfair to myself and the team.”

Coming into Tuesday’s series finale against the Braves in Toronto, the Jays were 6-2 since Martin hit the DL on May 8.

“We’ve been playing a lot better baseball lately, so it’s definitely easier to watch a team win,” Martin said. “If the team was scuffling a little bit, it’d be a little bit more frustrating for me. But when the team’s winning and playing well, it allows me to be a little bit more patient.”

While Luke Maile has just one hit in 36 at-bats for an ugly .030 batting average, the pitching staff has raved about his competence behind the plate. That includes Aaron Sanchez, who worked with the 26-year-old backstop in the Arizona Fall League back in 2013 with the Salt River Rafters.

“When I found out we got him, I was ecstatic,” Sanchez said. “Very good defensive catcher. Calls a great game.”

Meanwhile, it only took two games for Mike Ohlman to match Maile’s offensive output, as the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder collected his first major league hit Monday, an RBI single.

Instead of feeling the need to play mentor, Martin has been focused on his rehab. And that’s a compliment to Maile and Ohlman, even if the offensive production has been little.

“They don’t really need any help, man,” Martin said of the inexperienced duo behind the dish. “They’re handling stuff on their own.

“If something ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’m not really telling them anything.”

Martin can downplay his role behind the scenes, but there’s no doubt he is the next important piece the Jays will welcome back to the lineup with open arms.