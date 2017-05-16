Martin: 'I want to be back and stay back'

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Darrell Ceciliani from Triple-A Buffalo.

The team sent down reliever Leonel Campos in a corresponding roster move, just one day after Campos was recalled to take Steve Pearce's roster spot with Pearce getting sent to the disabled list.

Ceciliani played 13 games for the Blue Jays last season, finishing with a .111 batting average and one RBI in 29 plate appearances.

In 21 games with the Buffalo Bisons this season, the 26-year-old has batted .145 with three RBIs in 80 plate appearances.

In other news on Tuesday:

- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons says shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will likely return to the lineup on Thursday for the second game of their series in Atlanta.

- Gibbons said Francisco Liriano (left shoulder) played catch on Tuesday and the team plans for him to get on a mound soon.

- Mike Bolsinger, who was tagged with five earned runs in 4.2 innings against Atlanta on Monday night, will get another start on Saturday in Baltimore and the rotation could be adjusted next week with two off days scheduled.

- Catcher Russell Martin (left shoulder nerve irritation) is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list on Thursday, but Gibbons isn't sure if he'll be ready. The team is waiting for the strength to return to Martin's left arm, which has hindered him defensively in terms of glove quickness.