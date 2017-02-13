The Toronto Blue Jays have released catcher A.J. Jimenez, the team announced on Monday.

Per #BlueJays, catcher A.J. Jimenez has been released. — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) February 13, 2017

Jimenez was selected by the Blue Jays in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft.

The 26-year-old played 67 games last season at AAA with the Buffalo Bisons, he hit four homers and posted 28 RBIs with a .241 average and .377 slugging percentage.

Jimenez appeared in 545 games for the Blue Jays in the minor leagues.

He was designated for assignment on Thursday to make room for Joe Smith on the 40-man roster.