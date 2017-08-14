Up Next

Up Next

Phillips: Blue Jays still in tough for wild-card

The Toronto Blue Jays have added relief pitcher Tim Mayza and removed Leonel Campos to their roster according to TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell.

Taylor Cole has also been unconditionally released. Cole landed on the DL with a broken toe after his MLB debut last week.

RHP Leonel Campos optioned, LHP Tim Mayza has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

RHP Taylor Cole unconditionally released. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 14, 2017

In 19.1 innings in Triple-A, Mayza owns an ERA of 0.93 with 16 strikeouts.

In other news Miguel Montero will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Buffalo.