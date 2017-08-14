1h ago
Blue Jays release Cole, add Mayza to roster
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have added relief pitcher Tim Mayza and removed Leonel Campos to their roster according to TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell.
Taylor Cole has also been unconditionally released. Cole landed on the DL with a broken toe after his MLB debut last week.
In 19.1 innings in Triple-A, Mayza owns an ERA of 0.93 with 16 strikeouts.
In other news Miguel Montero will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Buffalo.