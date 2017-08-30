The Toronto Blue Jays released Nori Aoki on Tuesday, one day after the outfielder was designated for assignment.

The 35-year-old can now sign with any MLB club, but must sign by Thursday in order to be on a team's playoff roster.

Aoki was acquired along with Teoscar Hernandez in the deal that sent Francisco Liriano to the Astros on July 31. In 12 games with the Blue Jays since being traded from the Houston Astros, Aoki was hitting .281/.294/.594 with three home runs and eight RBI.

Since debuting with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2012, Aoki owns a career batting average of .285 in 732 games. He reached the World Series as a member of the Kansas City Royals in 2014.

He was set to become a free agent at the end of this season.