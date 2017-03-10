2h ago
Blue Jays reliever House takes line drive to head
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House took a line drive to the head during the team's Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers from Lakeland, Florida.
The ball came off the bat of Tigers catcher John Hicks in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Jays leading 6-2. The game was called after House was attended to by paramedics following several minutes of staying motionless on the field.
House gave a thumbs up to the crowd at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium as he was stretchered off.
House, 27, signed with the Blue Jays to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training in December.
A native of Slidell, Louisiana, House spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Indians organization. He made four appearances in 2016, pitching 2.2 innings. He was designated for assignment in September.
In 27 games over three seasons, House has a record of 5-7 with a 3.38 ERA and a WHIP of 2.250 in 117.2 IP.