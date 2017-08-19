Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez resumed throwing Saturday.

TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell reported earlier this week Sanchez was expected to throw in the coming days

Aaron Sanchez getting some work in at Wrigley. First time he's thrown since latest setback. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/xJnApT9XiG — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) August 19, 2017

Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun posted video of the Blue Jays' starter tossing on Wrigley Field before the team's game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday

Sanchez has missed the majority of this season with finger and blister issues. The 24-year-old has pitched just 36 innings in eight starts this year, compiling a 1-3 record with 4.25 earned run average.

Healthy last year, Sanchez was named an All-Star, finishing with a 15-2 record and 3.00 ERA in 30 starts.

The Blue Jays also recalled reliever TJ House and sent Tim Mayza to Triple-A Buffalo Saturday.