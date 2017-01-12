The Toronto Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with infielder Darwin Barney and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera, agreeing to one-year contracts for both players.

The team settled with Barney for $2.8875 million and Carrera for $1.1625 million.

Barney, 31, appeared in 104 games for the Jays in 2016, posting a .269 average with four homers and 19 RBIs.

He spent time at second base, third base, shortstop, left field and pitched one inning for the Blue Jays in 2016.

Carrera, 29 played in 110 games for the Toronto last season, posting a .248 batting average with six home runs and 23 RBIs.