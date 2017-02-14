Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman has won his arbitration case against the team according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Stroman, who tweeted he won his case, will earn $3.4 million this season as opposed to the $3.1 million proposed by the team.

In 2016, Stroman posted a 9-10 record with a 4.37 ERA in 204 innings with 166 strikeouts and 54 walks. 

The 25-year-old was selected in the first round, 22nd overall, of the 2012 amateur draft.