Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman has won his arbitration case against the team according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Stroman, who tweeted he won his case, will earn $3.4 million this season as opposed to the $3.1 million proposed by the team.

Excited to win my case. Really enjoyed the process. Shout to my family @us_tla for always having my back. Always stay true to my day ones! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 14, 2017

Shout to the @BlueJays for being extremely professional throughout the entire process as well! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) February 14, 2017

In 2016, Stroman posted a 9-10 record with a 4.37 ERA in 204 innings with 166 strikeouts and 54 walks.

The 25-year-old was selected in the first round, 22nd overall, of the 2012 amateur draft.