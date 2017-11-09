ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen scored in a shootout and Carter Hutton stopped both attempts he faced in the tiebreaker to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night.

St. Louis beat the Coyotes for the 12th straight time and has won seven of eight overall.

Alex Pietrangelo and defenceman Joel Edmundson scored in regulation for the first-place Blues (13-3-1), who have earned at least one point in their last 16 games against the Coyotes.

Brendan Perlini scored twice for NHL-worst Arizona (2-13-3), which hasn't won in regulation this season. One of the Coyotes' wins came in overtime, the other in a shootout.

Hutton has won all four starts this season. He stopped Clayton Keller and Derek Stepan in the shootout.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Edmundson, his career-high fifth of the season.

Perlini scored twice in the second period.

Pietrangelo tied the game with 14:59 left in regulation on a drive from inside the blue line.

The Coyotes last beat St. Louis 3-2 in overtime on Nov. 12, 2013.

NOTES: Keller grew up in the St. Louis suburb of Swansea, Illinois. ... The Coyotes have played eight of their last 10 games on the road. ... Blues D Carl Gunnarsson celebrated his 31st birthday. ... Blues defencemen have accounted for 19 of the team's 54 goals this season.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Blues: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey