6m ago
Blues fire head coach Hitchcock
TSN.ca Staff
The St. Louis Blues have fired head coach Ken Hitchcock. Mike Yeo will take over head coaching duties.
More
Latest Video
{{ currentStream.Desc }}
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
6m ago
TSN.ca Staff
The St. Louis Blues have fired head coach Ken Hitchcock. Mike Yeo will take over head coaching duties.
NHL: Blackhawks 1, Sharks 3
NHL: Senators 5, Panthers 6
Must See: Scheifele, Wheeler's beauty give and go
NHL: Jets 5, Blues 3
NHL: Wild 5, Oilers 2
NHL: Maple Leafs 3, Stars 6
NHL: Avalanche 1, Ducks 5
NHL: Kings 3, Coyotes 2
Are the Jets a playoff team?
Pacioretty, Radulov showing great chemistry