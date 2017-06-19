1h ago
Bolts ink G Budaj to two-year, $2.05M deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Peter Budaj to a two-year contract extansion worth $2.05 million.
The 34-year-old went 30-21-3 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 60 games this season with the Los Angeles Kings and Lightning. He was thrust into the starting role in Los Angeles after Jonathan Quick went down with injury and kept the team in the playoff hunt for most of the season.
He was dealt to the Lightning in February in exchange for fellow netminder Ben Bishop and went 3-1-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .898 save percentage as the Lightning missed the playoffs by a mere two points.
Selected 63rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2001, the Slovakian is 155-128-39 with a 2.67 GAA and .905 save percentage in 357 games with the Avs, Montreal Canadiens, Kings and Lightning.
He has also represented Slovakia at the World Junior Hockey Championship (2001, 2002), the Olympics (2006, 2010, 2014) and the World Championship (2008, 2010).
He is coming off a one-year, $600,000 contract.