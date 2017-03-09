33m ago
Bolts' Namestnikov, Johnson hurt vs. Wild
TSN.ca Staff
The Tampa Bay Lightning lost both Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyler Johnson to injuries in the second period of their game against the Minnesota Wild Thursday night.
Both will not return to action due to lower-body injuries.
Namestnikov left the ice clutching his left knee in pain after getting tangled with Zach Parise.
Then, Johnson received help from teammates to get off the ice after being hit along the boards by Nino Niederreiter.
Johnson registered an assist earlier in the second period. He owns 19 goals and 44 points in 64 games this season, including Thursday's game.
Namestnikov, 24, has scored nine goals and added 15 assists in 61 games this season.