37m ago
Bolts quickly flip Streit to Penguins
TSN.ca Staff
The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded defenceman Mark Streit to the Pittsburgh Penguins, just hours after acquiring him, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.
The Lightning received a 2018 fourth-round pick back from the Penguins.
The Philadelphia Flyers traded Streit to the Lightning for Valtteri Filppula, a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional 2017 seventh-round pick earlier Wednesday.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noted the Flyers retained 4.7 per cent of Streit's salary ($5.25 million cap hit) in that trade. The Lightning retained 50 per cent of the remaining 95.3 per cent in the deal to the Penguins.
Streit has scored five goals and 16 assists in 49 games with the Flyers, his fourth season with the team.
The Penguins shed salary just before the trade, sending Eric Fehr to the Toronto Maple Leafs, along with Steve Oleksy.
The 39-year-old signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the Flyers prior to the 2013-14 season and waived his no trade clause in order to complete the deal.
The 11-year NHL veteran has also spent time with the New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens, totaling 95 goals and 333 assists in 765 games.
The native of Switzerland will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Streit was drafted by the Canadiens in the ninth round (262nd overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.
