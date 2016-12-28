Valterri Filppula was a healthy scratch for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Filppula missed a team meeting on Wednesday morning and was forced to watch from the press box as punishment.

The 32-year-old centre owns six goals and 18 assists in 34 games with the Lightning this season. He sits third on the team in points with 24.

The Lightning (17-15-3) entered Wednesday's game 10th in the Eastern Conference, out of the playoffs but only three points out of third place in the Atlantic Division.

Filppula is a veteran of 750 NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings and Lightning.