The Tampa Bay Lightning signed 2016 second-round pick Taylor Raddysh to a three-year entry-level contract on Monday.

The 19-year-old forward scored 42 goals and added a league-leading 67 assists over 58 games for the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters in 2016-17, his third season with the club.

Raddysh had added 12 goals and 19 helpers over 22 games in the playoffs, helping the Otters win the OHL championship and book a spot in the 2017 Memorial Cup in Windsor.

The native of Caledon, Ontario, was a part of Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships, netting five goals and a single assist over seven contests. Most of his production came on Dec. 29 when he scored four goals against Latvia.

Tampa Bay selected Raddysh 58th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.