The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed veteran wide receiver Clarence Denmark to a new contract.

The two parties came close to an agreement ahead of free agency according to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, and the Bombers left a standing offer on the table for Denmark.

Denmark, 31, had 53 receptions for 705 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games last season. He has spent his entire six-year CFL career with the Blue Bombers.

Denmark was released by Winnipeg after the 2015 season for financial reasons. He spent training camp prior to the 2016 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders but was among the team’s cuts. He re-joined the Bombers on July 31 and appeared in 10 games last season.

Since 2011, Jacksonville native owns 359 receptions for 4,870 yards and 24 touchdowns in 98 games.