56m ago
Bombers' Jeffcoat fined for hit on Reilly
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive Jackson Jeffcoat has been fined for the high hit he put on Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly in the Western Division Semifinal last Sunday, the CFL announced.
Per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.
The Eskimos beat the Blue Bombers 39-32 in the game and will face the Calgary Stampeders in the division final on Sunday.