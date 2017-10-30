Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols will miss Friday's regular season finale against the Calgary Stampeders, head coach Mike O'Shea told AM680 CJOB's Bob Irving Monday night.

Mike oshea tells his CJOB radio show exclusively that he's holding Matt Nichols out of Fridays game in Calg. Won't say who's starting at QB — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) October 31, 2017

The 30-year-old left Saturday's game against the BC Lions at halftime with a lower-body injury. He appeared to hurt his left leg while throwing a pass.

Nichols is also having a great season, throwing for 4472 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 17 games for the 11-6 Bombers.

O'Shea did not say who will start in place of Nichols.

The status of running back Andrew Harris, who left Saturday's contest as well after taking a hard hit, is also up in the air.