Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols will miss Friday's regular season finale against the Calgary Stampeders, head coach Mike O'Shea told AM680 CJOB's Bob Irving Monday night. 

The 30-year-old left Saturday's game against the BC Lions at halftime with a lower-body injury. He appeared to hurt his left leg while throwing a pass.  

Nichols is also having a great season, throwing for 4472 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 17 games for the 11-6 Bombers. 

O'Shea did not say who will start in place of Nichols. 

The status of running back Andrew Harris, who left Saturday's contest as well after taking a hard hit, is also up in the air. 