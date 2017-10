Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols left Saturday's game against the BC Lions with a lower-body injury and will not return to action.

The 30-year-old appeared to hurt his left leg while throwing a pass.

Nichols is having a great season, throwing for 4472 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the 11-5 Bombers.