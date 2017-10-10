Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols showed no sign of injury in practice Tuesday, throwing over 30 yards with relative ease, according to TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming.

Bauming reports Nichols was wearing a glove which covered his injured right ring finger as well as his pinky.

Nichols was injured in the first quarter of Friday's 30-13 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when Abdul Kanneh swatted his throwing hand, forcing a fumble. Nichols' ring finger was seen bleeding on the sideline, but he stayed in the game.

In the second quarter, Nichols was sacked and stripped of the ball by Justin Capicciotti. After the hit, he exited the game for good favouring his right hand.

Nichols completed 14 of 18 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception before exiting. He was replaced by Dominique Davis, who went 9-for-14 for 84 yards.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said after the game he had no update on the quarterback but was not concerned it would be a long-term injury.

Winnipeg (10-4) hosts the B.C. Lions (6-8) on Saturday.

Nichols leads all CFL quarterbacks with 27 touchdowns this season.