Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris is having another stellar season, one that could end up making significant CFL history. 

The three-time All-Star has run for 570 yards and racked up 490 receiving yards over nine games for the 7-2 Blue Bombers this season. 

Why is this significant? 

It's significant because Harris has a chance to become the first CFL player in history to reach rushing and receiving totals of 1,000 yards or more in the same season. 

According to TSN's Kevin Gibson, Harris is on pace to finish with 1,140 yards on the ground and 980 yards through the air, just 20 yards short of the record-breaking mark. If the 30-year-old can stay healthy and continue to put up solid numbers, Harris has a real shot at the milestone. 

Only one CFL player has ever reached 800 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. Toronto Argonauts running back Robert Drummond ran for 1,134 yards and had 840 receiving yards in 1997. 

When it comes to the NFL, only eight players have reached the 1,000 rush yards and 800 receiving yards mark in a season. 

Player                          Season             Rush    Rec

Marshall Faulk            1999 (STL)         1381    1048

Roger Craig                1985 (SF)           1050    1016

Marshall Faulk            1998 (IND)         1319    908

David Johnson           2016 (ARI)          1239    879

Le'Veon Bell               2014 (PIT)          1361    854

Marshall Faulk           2000 (STL)         1359     830

Matt Forte                  2014 (CHI)          1038    808

Steven Jackson         2006 (STL)         1528     806

Stats courtesy of TSN's Kevin Gibson

Harris can move closer to that milestone this weekend when his Blue Bombers travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday afternoon at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN 1/3/4.