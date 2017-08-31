Glenn: Riders fans are definitely louder, it's just the way it is

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris is having another stellar season, one that could end up making significant CFL history.

The three-time All-Star has run for 570 yards and racked up 490 receiving yards over nine games for the 7-2 Blue Bombers this season.

Why is this significant?

It's significant because Harris has a chance to become the first CFL player in history to reach rushing and receiving totals of 1,000 yards or more in the same season.

According to TSN's Kevin Gibson, Harris is on pace to finish with 1,140 yards on the ground and 980 yards through the air, just 20 yards short of the record-breaking mark. If the 30-year-old can stay healthy and continue to put up solid numbers, Harris has a real shot at the milestone.

Only one CFL player has ever reached 800 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. Toronto Argonauts running back Robert Drummond ran for 1,134 yards and had 840 receiving yards in 1997.

When it comes to the NFL, only eight players have reached the 1,000 rush yards and 800 receiving yards mark in a season.

Player Season Rush Rec

Marshall Faulk 1999 (STL) 1381 1048

Roger Craig 1985 (SF) 1050 1016

Marshall Faulk 1998 (IND) 1319 908

David Johnson 2016 (ARI) 1239 879

Le'Veon Bell 2014 (PIT) 1361 854

Marshall Faulk 2000 (STL) 1359 830

Matt Forte 2014 (CHI) 1038 808

Steven Jackson 2006 (STL) 1528 806

Stats courtesy of TSN's Kevin Gibson

Harris can move closer to that milestone this weekend when his Blue Bombers travel to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday afternoon at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN 1/3/4.