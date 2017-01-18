The Winnipeg Blue Bombers officially re-signed QB Matt Nichols Wednesday, with his new deal tying him to the club through the 2019 season.

“We made it very clear heading into the offseason that getting Matt signed was a top priority for us,” Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters said in a team release. “Obviously it was going to take some time on both sides, but we’re ecstatic as an organization to get this finalized today and continue building for 2017 and beyond.”

Nichols took over as the Bombers' starting quarterback last season and led the team to an 11-7 record and a playoff spot in the West Division.

The 29-year-old finished 327-471 for 3,666 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

For his career, the Eastern Washington product has 8,809 passing yards and 48 touchdowns to 34 interceptions in five seasons, split between the Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that Kyle Walters and Coach O’Shea gave me when they acquired me in 2015,” Nichols said in the team statement. “That was the beginning of a fresh start for me, and I was able to get a full opportunity last season. I truly feel we are on the precipice of great things with this organization from top to bottom, and I’m appreciative that they feel I am the quarterback to lead them there.”