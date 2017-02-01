The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday the team has released veteran national defensive tackle Keith Shologan and national running back Pascal Lochard.

Shologan finished with 22 tackles and two sacks in 18 games last year, his lone season in Winnipeg.

Prior to that, the 31-year-old spent two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks and six seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

For his career, the UCF product has 190 tackles and 25 sacks.

Lochard had eight carries for 43 yards for the Blue Bombers last season.