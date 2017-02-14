WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed offensive lineman Sukh Chungh to a contract extension through the 2018 season Tuesday.

Chungh was entering the final year of his contract this season.

Winnipeg took Chungh second overall in the 2015 draft. He started 18 games that season and 16 in 2016.

"When we drafted Sukh, this is the exact type of development we were hoping for and expecting, quite honestly,” Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters said in a statement. "He's a hard-nosed, tough, talented lineman who plays the game on the edge and brings a feistiness to our offensive line.

"Sukh is a big piece of our Canadian talent and we are really glad to have him secured for another year."

Winnipeg also signed defensive lineman Drake Nevis and Canadian receiver Matt Coates shortly after the CFL free-agent period began at noon ET.

The six-foot-two, 301-pound Nevis had 29 tackles and five sacks in 14 games last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot-two, 197-pound Coates, a native of Markham, Ont., had four catches for 41 yards in four games last season with Hamilton. Coates spent three years with the Ticats, registering nine receptions for 110 yards and a TD.