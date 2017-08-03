The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have placed wide receiver Weston Dressler on the six-game injured list due to a lower-body injury.

The 32-year-old receiver was injured in last week's win over the Montreal Alouettes. He caught two passes for 24 yards in the 41-40 win before exiting.

Dressler owns 23 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns this season.

A veteran of 142 CFL games, Dressler owns 642 catches for 9.142 yards and 55 touchdowns. His 14.9 yards per reception average this season is slightly above his career mark of 14.2 yards.

The Bombers visit the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night.