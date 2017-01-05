DALLAS — Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points, including five straight to break a tie in the final two minutes, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 on Thursday night.

Devin Booker added 22 points as the Suns (12-25) won consecutive games for just the second time this season and denied the Mavericks (11-25) their third two-game winning streak in a matchup of Western Conference also-rans.

Deron Williams led the Mavericks with 20 points, including consecutive baskets for a 93-all tie before Bledsoe's tiebreaking 3-pointer started a 9-2 run to finish the game.

Tyson Chandler had 18 rebounds for Phoenix against his former team, and Brandon Knight scored 17 points after missing a game with a sprained right wrist.

Led by the 7-foot-1 centre who helped carry the Mavericks to their only NBA title in 2011, the Suns outrebounded the Mavericks 53-31.

Dallas' 7-footer, Andrew Bogut, had no rebounds and also went scoreless with five fouls a day after suggesting in a radio interview in his native Australia that his days in Dallas might be short.

Bogut, obtained in an off-season trade after Golden State had to dump salary to add Kevin Durant, is coming off the bench because starting alongside star forward Dirk Nowitzki hasn't been a good mix.

The Mavericks led 72-70 to start the fourth quarter after Devin Harris picked up a loose ball that got away from P.J. Tucker near midcourt and hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer. That led to a fourth quarter with five lead changes and two ties.

Booker made all three of his 3-pointers, and the Suns went 4 of 5 from long range in the fourth after going 3 of 12 in the first three quarters.

TIP-INS

Suns: Alex Len had 14 points and seven rebounds. ... Chandler scored three points. ... Bledsoe added a game-high seven assists.

Mavericks: Harrison Barnes, Dallas' leading scorer, had 19 points. ... Nowitzki had 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds. ... The guards were strong off the bench, with Seth Curry scoring 16 points and Harris 12.

UP NEXT

Suns: Home against Cleveland before consecutive games in Mexico City against Dallas and San Antonio.

Mavericks: Finish their three-game homestand Saturday against Atlanta before a three-game trip that includes the game against the Suns in Mexico City.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate Devin Harris scored 12 points, not 13.