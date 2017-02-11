PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe added 23 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Chicago Bulls 115-97 on Friday night.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 and Dwyane Wade 18 for the Bulls, who were coming off a 31-point loss at Golden State two nights earlier.

The Suns, with the second-worst record in the NBA, snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 10 games.

Butler played despite a bruised right heel, and Wade had an upper respiratory illness.

Chicago has lost three of four, with one stop remaining on a six-game road trip.

T.J. Warren scored 16 and Alan Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.