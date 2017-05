Borowiecki, Burrows out against Pens for Game 5

The Ottawa Senators will be without defenceman Mark Borowiecki and forward Alexandre Burrows for Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon.

Boucher says any lineup changes will come after warmup. Confirms Borowiecki will not play but Boucher says Boro "is really close" — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) May 21, 2017

Burrows is out as well — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) May 21, 2017

Borowiecki has not played since being injured in the first round against the Boston Bruins.

Burrows sustained a lower-body injury in Game 3 and missed Game 4. He has five assits and 18 penalty minutes in 15 playoff games with the Senators.