Mark Borowiecki will return to the Ottawa Senators lineup on Thursday after taking time off due to a personal health issue.

Borowiecki has not played since Oct. 27, first due to illness and then on a personal break from the team. He missed the Senators' two-game set in Sweden and said the team "bent over backwards" to accommodate him.

“I’m feeling a lot better, I’m just excited to get back around the guys and get back into things,” Borowiecki said Wednesday. “I’m going to keep things private for now. I don’t really want to get too far into it."

Borowiecki: Feeling better, ready to go Mark Borowiecki meets the media following Sens practice.

"I want to thank the organization for how good they've been to me... They bent over backwards for me in this situation and I just can't be thankful enough," he added.

Borowiecki said “there are certain things that take precedence over hockey," but is looking forward to rejoining his teammates on the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It was difficult,” The 28-year-old said of his time off. “I had a lot of things on my mind, so I tried to maybe not pay as much attention to hockey as I might normally have. But not being around the guys is tough. That’s your identity right now, at this stage of my life, and to not be around the guys, sucks... I'm really happy to be back.”

The Ottawa native owns one goal and two points in nine games this season and said he's returning to the team in the best shape he's "been in in a while."

Borowiecki, who has been a regular in the Senators' lineup for the past three seasons, signed a two-year extension with the team last month.