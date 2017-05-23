Bouchard gets her first win in three months

NUREMBERG, Germany — Former champion Genie Bouchard has withdrawn from the Nuremberg Cup because of a right ankle injury in training last week.

Tournament director Sandra Reichel was informed of the Canadian's decision late Monday.

Bouchard, the 2014 winner, was replaced by Julia Glushko of Israel, who will play the second-seeded Yulia Putintseva.

Kiki Bertens opens her title defence against German wild card Katharina Gerlach on Tuesday, when the fourth-seeded Laura Siegemund is due to play another, Katharina Hobgarski.

The fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the U.S. was to take on Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in the second round of the French Open warmup.